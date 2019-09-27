Voting for the MTN Liberia Music Awards, Liberia’s biggest music awards platform, has begun after the unveiling of this year’s nominees.
The MLMA, which will be held on November 16th, will honor artists whose musical works, released between October 2018 and August 2019, are worthy of recognition.
Unlike last year, this year’s MLMA is dominated by lots of rising artists like T. Floyd, JSlught, MC Caro, and Barsee Mocopala Kiloda.
The awards’ three main categories — Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year — saw lots of familiar names like CIC and Bucky Raw as well as some new faces too.
Once again, the awards’ three coveted categories remain dominated by men, with female artists represented in categories like Traditional/ Gbema Artist of the year, Reggae/ Dance Hall Artiste of the Year, Hipco/Trapco Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.
This year’s MLMA’s nomination is dominated by CIC and Bucky Raw, two outstanding artists with six nods each, followed by T Floyd and Stunna with five and four respectively.
Meanwhile, for the second time running, this year’s MLMA remains dominated by home-based Liberian artists.
According to Chris Wolo, the awards’ advisory committee chair, nominations begin with the filling in of entry forms by technical people who then submit it to the advisory committee for further scrutinizing, to ensure the quality of the nomination.
Mr Wolo added that the work of the awards’ advisory committee comprising experts in the various fields of music, is to screen nomination for eligibility and category placement as well as determine the five finalists in each category.
“The essence of the screenings is to make artistic or technical judgments about the recordings and make sure that each entry is eligible and placed in its proper category,” Mr. Wolo added.
To vote for your favorite artist, please visit www.MTNLiberiaMusicAwards.com. Below is the complete list of nominees.
Artist Of the Year
CIC Stunna
Eric Geso
Kobazzie
Bucky Raw
Gospel Artist Of The Year
Kanvee Adams
Paul Harding
Margret Cephas
Semah G Weifur
Bernice Blackie
Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
Scientiﬁc
C-Note
CO Z
Geno
2C
Album Of The Year 1994
CIC Aziooo
Eric Geso
Josephine – J Flow
Bonnie Dust – Christoph The Change
Team Nuchie – Nuchie Meek
New Artist Of The Year
Mr. Parbai
J Slught
Pious
Ldrez
MC Caro
Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year
CanC Queen
Pillz
Baka Ex
AK Feeling Man
BoiFatty
DJ Of The Year
Spesh The DJ
DJ Nelly
DJ Artarie
DJ Jamz
DJ Mo
Producer Of The Year
Duke Blac
Kizzy W
J Slught
D12
FlexxBeatz
Male Artist Of The Year
Bucky Raw
Kizzy W
Stunna
Jaredo
Kobazzie
Female Artist Of The Year
J Flow
Davero
Faithvonic
Baroe
CanC Queen
Afro Pop Artist Of The Year
Eric Geso
CIC
Jaredo
Stunna
T Floyd
Afro Pop Song Of The Year
Mine – T Floyd Ft J Slught
Bounce Remix – Kobazzie Ft Davido
Big Papa – CIC
Stunna – 911
All Of Me – Pious
Video Of The Year
No Bad Day – Geno Ft Nakita
PunaNiNi – Pillz Ft Tamba Hali
Mine – T Floyd Ft J Slught
One Night- F.A. Ft Ice
Prince Thank You – Bucky Raw Ft Ice Prince & Stunna
International Artist of the Year
Wizkid
Davido
Shatta Wale
Teni
Burna Boy
Hipco/ Trapco Artist Of The Year
Bucky Raw
Christoph The Change
Nuchie Meek
Pascal
Barsee Mocopala Kiloda
Song Of The Year
Big Papa – CIC
Mine – T Floyd Ft J Slught
Ragga – BoiFatty
Promise – Kizzy W
Love O – Mr Parbai
Video Director Of The Year
Ush Lorenzo Loveland
Jackie Russ
Chistabell
Peters
Lolly Ox
Traditional/Gbema Artist Of The Year
K Zee Big Name
Fullest 4
Mz Menneh
CasiMoney
Karnyea Man
Hipco/Trapco Song Of The Year
One More Round – MC Caro
Pepper Soup – Nuchie Meek
Mokofee – Bucky Raw ft Mazee Blanco
Problem – Christoph The Change
Trapco Anthem – Barsee Mocopala Kiloda
Collaboration Of The Year
Mine – T Floyd Ft J Slught
Bounce Remix – Kobazzie ft Davido
Quick Quick – Davero Ft Jaredo
Thank You – Bucky Raw Ft Ice Prince & Stunna
The One – CIC Ft MZ Vee
