Voting for the MTN Liberia Music Awards, Liberia’s biggest music awards platform, has begun after the unveiling of this year’s nominees.

The MLMA, which will be held on November 16th, will honor artists whose musical works, released between October 2018 and August 2019, are worthy of recognition.

Unlike last year, this year’s MLMA is dominated by lots of rising artists like T. Floyd, JSlught, MC Caro, and Barsee Mocopala Kiloda.

The awards’ three main categories — Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year — saw lots of familiar names like CIC and Bucky Raw as well as some new faces too.

Once again, the awards’ three coveted categories remain dominated by men, with female artists represented in categories like Traditional/ Gbema Artist of the year, Reggae/ Dance Hall Artiste of the Year, Hipco/Trapco Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.

This year’s MLMA’s nomination is dominated by CIC and Bucky Raw, two outstanding artists with six nods each, followed by T Floyd and Stunna with five and four respectively.

Meanwhile, for the second time running, this year’s MLMA remains dominated by home-based Liberian artists.

According to Chris Wolo, the awards’ advisory committee chair, nominations begin with the filling in of entry forms by technical people who then submit it to the advisory committee for further scrutinizing, to ensure the quality of the nomination.

Mr Wolo added that the work of the awards’ advisory committee comprising experts in the various fields of music, is to screen nomination for eligibility and category placement as well as determine the five finalists in each category.

“The essence of the screenings is to make artistic or technical judgments about the recordings and make sure that each entry is eligible and placed in its proper category,” Mr. Wolo added.

To vote for your favorite artist, please visit www.MTNLiberiaMusicAwards.com. Below is the complete list of nominees.

Artist Of the Year

CIC Stunna

Eric Geso

Kobazzie

Bucky Raw

Gospel Artist Of The Year

Kanvee Adams

Paul Harding

Margret Cephas

Semah G Weifur

Bernice Blackie

Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Scientiﬁc

C-Note

CO Z

Geno

2C

Album Of The Year 1994

CIC Aziooo

Eric Geso

Josephine – J Flow

Bonnie Dust – Christoph The Change

Team Nuchie – Nuchie Meek

New Artist Of The Year

Mr. Parbai

J Slught

Pious

Ldrez

MC Caro

Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year

CanC Queen

Pillz

Baka Ex

AK Feeling Man

BoiFatty

DJ Of The Year

Spesh The DJ

DJ Nelly

DJ Artarie

DJ Jamz

DJ Mo

Producer Of The Year

Duke Blac

Kizzy W

J Slught

D12

FlexxBeatz

Male Artist Of The Year

Bucky Raw

Kizzy W

Stunna

Jaredo

Kobazzie

Female Artist Of The Year

J Flow

Davero

Faithvonic

Baroe

CanC Queen

Afro Pop Artist Of The Year

Eric Geso

CIC

Jaredo

Stunna

T Floyd

Afro Pop Song Of The Year

Mine – T Floyd Ft J Slught

Bounce Remix – Kobazzie Ft Davido

Big Papa – CIC

Stunna – 911

All Of Me – Pious

Video Of The Year

No Bad Day – Geno Ft Nakita

PunaNiNi – Pillz Ft Tamba Hali

Mine – T Floyd Ft J Slught

One Night- F.A. Ft Ice

Prince Thank You – Bucky Raw Ft Ice Prince & Stunna

International Artist of the Year

Wizkid

Davido

Shatta Wale

Teni

Burna Boy

Hipco/ Trapco Artist Of The Year

Bucky Raw

Christoph The Change

Nuchie Meek

Pascal

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Success!

Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you.

Error!

There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Barsee Mocopala Kiloda

Song Of The Year

Big Papa – CIC

Mine – T Floyd Ft J Slught

Ragga – BoiFatty

Promise – Kizzy W

Love O – Mr Parbai

Video Director Of The Year

Ush Lorenzo Loveland

Jackie Russ

Chistabell

Peters

Lolly Ox

Traditional/Gbema Artist Of The Year

K Zee Big Name

Fullest 4

Mz Menneh

CasiMoney

Karnyea Man

Hipco/Trapco Song Of The Year

One More Round – MC Caro

Pepper Soup – Nuchie Meek

Mokofee – Bucky Raw ft Mazee Blanco

Problem – Christoph The Change

Trapco Anthem – Barsee Mocopala Kiloda

Collaboration Of The Year

Mine – T Floyd Ft J Slught

Bounce Remix – Kobazzie ft Davido

Quick Quick – Davero Ft Jaredo

Thank You – Bucky Raw Ft Ice Prince & Stunna

The One – CIC Ft MZ Vee