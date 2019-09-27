The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

You probably haven’t heard of Wada Collective but this group of artists is doing seriously cool things in the world of art and after attending one of their Augmented Reality artist talks earlier today I was left in awe.

Basically, Wada collective is a group of Zimbabweans artists focused on bringing forward art in new media. What does that mean? Well, here are some samples of some of the augmented reality pieces that were on display today;

Coooooool

This same group of artists is going to be hosting a free workshop on digital painting and augmented reality on the 24th & 25th October featuring Codin Popescu from Artivive (the app responsible for the cool visuals in the videos above) as well as an unnamed award-winning Italian illustrator.

Interested participants will need to have a laptop for the workshop.

Apply for Wada’s Afro Future Art Workshop here

PS: You can also email workshop@wada.co.zw or WhatsApp 0719232705 if you’re interested in attending