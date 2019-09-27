Blessings Chidakwa Herald Correspondent

Police are investigating a case in which a car allegedly driven by MDC-Alliance councillor for Manyame Rural District Council Blessings Tangwara fatally struck a Grade Two pupil last Friday.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the case on Wednesday but said finer details would only be availed once investigations were complete.

The accident claimed the life of nine-year- old Marvellous Majonga, a pupil at Mhurimunashe Primary School.

Majonga was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Tangwara, believed to be unlicensed, yesterday confirmed the fatal accident, but said he would only respond to questions after consulting his lawyer.

“Yes, the accident occurred, but on allegations levelled against me I will talk to you after I have met my lawyer,” he said.

When The Herald contacted him later he said he wanted to refer this reporter to his lawyer before hanging up.

A source who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation said the councillor was speeding when he hit the child.

“The accident occurred at around 1pm when pupils were on their way from school. The driver failed to exercise due caution as he was speeding. I also have it on good authority that Cllr Tangwara is an unlicensed driver,” said the source.

Another source alleges that after hitting the pupil the councillor bribed an eyewitness with $15 to alter the account of the accident given to the deceased’s family and police.