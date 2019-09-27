Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

CHARLES Manyuchi’s principal sponsors, Tinmac Foundation, have increased their sponsorship package for the middleweight pugilist.

He takes on Argentine boxer, Diego Diaz Gallardo, for the World Boxing Federation title at the Harare International Conference Centre tomorrow.

And Tinmac Foundation, who have bankrolled the former World Boxing Council silver welterweight champion’s activities since his victory over Pablo Ezequiel Acosta at the same venue on May 25, have topped up their sponsorship purse for the 30-year old fighter.

Tinmac Foundation director, Tinoda Machakaire, confirmed his organisation had increased their sponsorship package for Manyuchi.

“As Tinmac Foundation, we have sought to motivate our boxer Charles Manyuchi by increasing our package.

‘‘We have also pledged some monetary rewards which will be given to the pugilist at the venue after the fight.

“We are very committed to the growth of boxing in the country. This is one sport which we feel is underrated in the country yet it has a lot in terms of potential.

‘‘Charles is one of the boxers who have proved that the sport can help put Zimbabwe on the map. “He deserves every Zimbabwean’s support. We appreciate other corporates who have come on board to help his cause. The WBF is one of the main titles.’’

Tinmac’s pledge comes on the back of another bumper sponsorship package announced by NetOne on Wednesday.

Several other corporates, including Nyaradzo, have also come aboard.

Manyuchi’s coach, Ali Phiri, yesterday said the boxer will do well. “As Team Charles Manyuchi, I believe we have done everything to prepare Charles, and other boxers from the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, for the crunch event.

“We believe Manyuchi is going to implement everything in the ring.

‘‘He is an outstanding boxer. We know he is up against one of the best boxers around the world but we are fighting in Harare.

‘‘That’s an advantage for us. It’s going to be tough but we are ready for the challenge,” said Phiri. Nine other bouts, including the WBF (light-weight) title fight between Brandon Denes and Malawi’s Byson Gwayani, are on the undercard.