Bubelo Moyo

THE ramp is set for the Miss Deaf Pride Zimbabwe contest taking place tomorrow at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel from 5:30PM.

Fourteen contestants drawn from all over Zimbabwe will compete for the crown.

While the modelling fraternity has witnessed many low budget pageants, Miss Deaf Pride Zimbabwe sings to a different tune as its logistics are all in place.

The pageant’s spokesperson, Thembile Miga, said everything is in place for the pageant and urged people to come in their numbers.

“We’re confident to say that all things are in the right pathway. The models have already checked in from all corners of the country and what’s left is for people to come and witness the event.

“We’re encouraging people from koBulawayo to come in their numbers to support the deaf community because they also have a lot to offer in the modelling industry like their counterparts,” said Miga.

Tickets to the show have been pegged at RTGS$10 general seating, $RTGS20 and RTGS$50 for VVIP. The winner will get RTGS$10 000 as well as a trip to New York among other prizes. The first and second princess will also get a package of a trip to New York and electronic gadgets.