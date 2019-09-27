Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

LISTED quick-service firm, Simbisa Brands, has deferred to mid-October the release of its financial results for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

The results were due for release at the end of this month. In a statement to shareholders and investing public, Simbisa said the results will now be published on or before 15 October 2019.

The move follows “the extension granted to the Company by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange”, it said.

The company attributed the delay to the change in the functional and reporting currency in Zimbabwe, which necessitated adjustments and revaluations of the business’ results, adding that as a consequence the firm needed more time to complete its report. Simbisa Brands is a leading quick-service business that owns Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn, Haefelis, Creamy Inn, Steers, Nando’s and Fish Inn outlets. — @pridesinstinctz.