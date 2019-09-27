Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO will have strong representation at this year’s Zimbabwe National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Harare tomorrow with over 20 athletes from the city heading to the show.

This year’s national championships are sponsored by Zimpapers through Sunday Mail, Bold Ads and Zimbabwe Television Network.

Body Works Gym, the largest fitness academy in Bulawayo is sending the biggest number of athletes to the national competition. Lovemore Munyamana, Kylie MacDonald, Diana Machakaire, Delvin Page, Mugoni Chikove, Blessing Timburwa, Prechard Hoko, Zibusiso Khumalo, Lancelot Ndlovu, Wesley Sanders and Gabriel Gwapedza are some of the noticeable names from Body Works Gym who leave this morning for Harare.

From ProActive Gym, Shantel Bhatch and Dale Blair are making the trip to the capital city. Marko Mwale of Iminyela Gym is going to defend his men’s wheelchair title.

South Africa-based Ndumiso Dlodlo, voted the best male athlete at the national competition in 2017 and 2018 is also expected to have an attempt at making it three in a row. Dlodlo, whose roots are firmly in Bulawayo where he grew up, competes locally under Body Works Gym.

Munyamana and MacDonald have enjoyed incredible success in the competitions they have taken part in this year. That success was achieved in Bulawayo, Gweru and Gaborone, Botswana. While the 35-year old Munyamana has been doing national competitions for years, for MacDonald (26), it is the first time that she is entering a contest of such high magnitude. She is competing in the bikini fitness where Bhatch was the champion last year.

Munyamana, who skipped the national competition in 2018, is contesting in the middleweight division for those weighing up to 80 kilogrammes.

Athletes will compete in 20 divisions tomorrow, with three overall champions to be crowned.

That will be in the men’s bodybuilding, men’s physique and most outstanding female athlete. – @Mdawini_29