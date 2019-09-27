Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A SERIAL robber, who allegedly carjacked a taxi driver before fatally stabbing him and robbing him of $6 and a cellphone, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Thulani Proficient Msipa (23) of Nugget Farm in Matobo district allegedly killed Mr Witness Zindonda (32) of Luveve 4 suburb, Bulawayo, in July last year and the body was discovered three weeks later in a state of advanced decomposition in the Matopos area.

Msipa, who is already serving 24 years in jail for robbery, targeted taxi drivers and Mr Zindonda was one of the six victims he hired, stabbed, robbed or attempted to rob of them their vehicles, valuables and money in Bulawayo. Mr Zindonda is suspected to have bled to death after the accused attacked him. He appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese facing a murder charge and was remanded to today for judgment.

Prosecuting, Mr Khumbulani Ndlovu said on July 4 during the night, Msipa approached Mr Zindonda after spotting his car parked at a service station in Bulawayo’s Central Business District. The court heard that Msipa hired Mr Zindonda to drive him to Nugget Mine in Matobo. “On approaching a bushy area along the way to Nugget Mine, the accused person asked the deceased to stop the car. They both disembarked from the vehicle and walked through the forest after the accused person had indicated to the deceased that they wanted to collect the taxi fare at a nearby homestead,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The court heard that after walking a distance of about 60 metres, Msipa produced an Okapi knife and allegedly stabbed Mr Zindonda on the right shoulder, right arm and on the back. “The deceased ran away and the accused person returned to the car, which was locked and he smashed a windscreen to gain entry. He got into the car and took $6 and a Nokia N1280 cellphone and fled leaving the vehicle at the scene,” said Mr Ndlovu. The following day, the abandoned car was recovered by detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad but Mr Zindonda could not be located. The court heard that a few days later, Msipa was arrested after robbing another taxi driver. An Okapi knife allegedly used in the murder of Mr Zindonda was also recovered, including his Nokia cellphone. A relative found Mr Zindonda’s body on July 22 at around 4PM, a few metres away from where his car was found. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Mr Zindonda, a Proline Taxis employee, left his home for work on July 4 and never returned.

The investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Edward Majawa, in his testimony, said Msipa was arrested while drinking beer at Emganwini Business Centre following a tip-off. He said they recovered the knife which was allegedly used to kill Zindonda.

Mr Wishes Tsanyau, one of the victims, told the court that Msipa approached him at a parking bay in front of Bulawayo Centre under the guise that he wanted to be taken to Emganwini. “When the accused person hired me, I charged him $10 and he offered me $3 and promised to pay the balance upon arrival at his destination. He also gave me a Nokia N1280 as surety for the remaining balance,” he said.

Mr Tsanyau said on arrival in Emganwini, Msipa refused to pay the balance and produced a knife and demanded money from him. “When I opened the door of my car, the accused person produced a knife and demanded money and I gave him $6 and my Samsung cellphone. He stabbed me on the shoulder demanding more money and during the scuffle I dropped a $1 coin and when he bent down to pick it, that is when I managed to close the door and locked it,” he said.

Mr Tsanyau said Msipa tried to smash the window but failed and that is when he started the car and drove to the Bulawayo Central Police Station where he reported the matter. He also said he handed the stolen Nokia cellphone to the police. Police managed to contact Mr Zindonda’s relatives after they got his number from his cellphone.

Mr Tsanyau said he managed to positively identify Msipa during an identification parade. In his defence, Msipa through his lawyer Mr Tawanda Tawengwa, is denying the charge, arguing that he was not at the scene on that particular day. — @mashnets