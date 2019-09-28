Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

THE Masvingo Agricultural Show roared to life yesterday with 150 exhibitors participating.

The show, running under the theme “Practical Solutions for Economic Growth,” will be officially opened today.

Show Society president, Mr Phillip Mauta said a number of new exhibitors including the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) made a last-minute rush and registered to exhibit.

“We have more than 150 exhibitors but today there is not much activity because it is the first day but exhibitors came in their numbers.

“In actual fact, we are oversubscribed as some big companies came for the first time. We had to register them because we could not turn away big organisations,” said Mr Mauta.

“For the first time we have RBZ. The country’s sugar giant, Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ), is also with us. Exhibiting also are four universities namely the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), Reformed Church University (RCU) and the Midlands State University (MSU). We expect much activity tomorrow as it will be an exhibition and public day.”

Mr Mauta said they could not continue with the judging of stands yesterday as some exhibitors were still attending to their stands. He said the show had attracted many farmers despite the fact that most of them were seriously affected by the El Nino-induced drought in the 2018/19 cropping season.

He said: “The exciting thing is that we still have our traditional Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs), mainly farmers regardless of the drought that the province experienced.”

He said Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, was expected to grace the occasion and present prizes for the best exhibitions.

A visit to the venue on Thursday revealed that most companies had occupied their stands while a few were still pitching their tents. – @waltermswazie2