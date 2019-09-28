Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the Annual Kwekwe Invitational Karate Championship at Mbizo Youth Centre this morning.

This will be the 9th edition of the tournament that attracts top karatekas from across the country. The tournament dubbed “Best of the Best,” is hosted by Sensei Shepherd Ziwira, who is the Japan Karate Association of Zimbabwe chief instructor and Midlands Karate Union technical director.

He said: “The preparations have gone on well. All is in place ahead of the competition. We are committed to make this event a successful one through adherence to the highest standards of preparation in order to create an ideal atmosphere for all participating teams.”

A cholera outbreak that hit the country last year saw the tournament being postponed. Organisers of the tournament expect it to be bigger this year.

Top karatekas expected at the event include the Manyeruke brothers; Thomas, Kenny and Tamuka Ziwira, Julias Dzikiti, Dean Ramsey and Innocent Ntini who are set to battle it out in the senior male categories.

In the junior boys category the likes of Lloyd Takana, Lovemore Mutune and Mc Evans Kadenhe will battle for the top prize. Claire Ureke is expected to dominate the junior girl’s category but will face stiff competition from Shantel Chipuna and Sharon Tizirai.

Excelling karatekas will walk away with prizes that include trophies, medals and certificates. – @innocentskizoe