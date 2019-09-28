Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS players yesterday gave motivational speeches to students at Mzilikazi High School as part of the club’s partnership with principal sponsors, cellular company NetOne, to motivate and encourage the youth to take up sport and keep away from drugs.

Three players – Bukhosi Sibanda, Charlton Siamalonga and Godfrey Makaruse – all former Mzilikazi High students gave motivational speeches at the school at a function that was attended by NetOne officials, Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, the incoming head coach, Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, and staff from the educational institution.

The programme is part of a far reaching initiative by NetOne to reach out to youngsters in schools to take up sport and to keep away from drugs and illegal substances. The company is using players from the teams that it sponsors to reach out to students at their former schools.

NetOne bankrolls Highlanders, Caps United, Chapungu and Black Rhinos. On Thursday the programme kicked off in Gweru where Chapungu players visited their former school in Mkoba 3.

Bosso striker, Sibanda, who has also played for now defunct Bantu Rovers and Ubuntu Cape Town in South Africa, implored the youths to remain dedicated to their studies.

“You just have to believe in yourselves, nothing is impossible if you remain dedicated, disciplined and determined to succeed.

“As I stand before you today telling you about my journey that started at Bantu Rovers when I was young boy then I moved to South Africa and now play for Highlanders, always remember that you can also make it in life.

“Everyone has a story to tell and if you work hard, one day you will also stand here and tell your own story that will motivate other young kids,” said Sibanda.

Siamalonga, a Mzilikazi suburb bred football player, said he spent four years at the school and started his career at Bosso playing for the Under-14s.

“There is this myth that drugs like mbanje make one very intelligent and that soccer players must smoke it to improve their game but I will tell you now that it’s all lies and you must stay away from anything that is dangerous to your health.

“I was lucky to be enrolled here at Mzilikazi High where we were taught to respect our teachers and parents and where indiscipline was not tolerated,” said Siamalonga.

For a player who also grew up in Mzilikazi suburb, drugs have always been a scourge that destroys the youth and Makaruse said football kept him away from substance abuse.

“We all know that drugs are a problem here in Mzilikazi suburb but because I was always expected to stay clean at all football practice sessions and matches, I managed to stay away from things that would affect my career.

“Respect for your teachers and parents will take you far so it’s important that you remain disciplined at all times and focus on your studies and sport to make it in life,” said Makaruse. – @RaymondJaravaza