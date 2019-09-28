Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO beauty, Marble Nyathi, was last week named the European Best Top Model at an event held in Germany.

The former Miss Zimbabwe and Miss Carnival finalist, who is based in Germany, said she was naturally elated as this is a good way to start her career in Europe.

At the competition, which was held at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Düsseldorf, Nyathi won a modelling contract which will see her being managed by the event’s organiser, Ali Adar. Next year, she will be one of the jurors when her reign ends.

Nyathi, a Fingers Modelling School graduate, said she beat 16 other contestants from Europe.

“This is a great opportunity for me to start my modelling career in Europe. I’ve proven that working hard and pushing pays and I’m still overwhelmed.”

She said she was grateful to Sarah Mpofu, the director of Fingers Modelling Agency, who believed in and nurtured her modelling talent.

“Sarah Mpofu saw potential in me when I was walking past Fingers some years ago. She asked me if I wanted to be a model and I was over the moon because it was something I’d always wanted to do but didn’t know how or where to do it.

“Sarah has taught girls like me over the years not only how to walk with heels, but to be confident, to believe in yourself and not give up. Also she taught us to fight for what we want and believe in, something which I’ve been doing in Germany,” said Nyathi.

Her mentor, Mpofu said she was proud of Nyathi as her win shows that modelling is a dignified art form with rewards.

“It’s unfortunate that modelling is rather despised as a profession in our country but our young people and those who believe in the arts genre have gone on to conquer the world. Having stood by the industry for decades, it gives me pride to see those that dare to dream and hold on to their dream finally receive recognition, not just any recognition, but international recognition,” an overjoyed Mpofu said.

“I want to congratulate one of my products, Marble, for her accolade at the Europe Top Model contest.”

She said Nyathi’s triumph came on the heels of Miss Tourism Bulawayo, Natasha Gora, who a few weeks ago was crowned Miss Most Potential Tourism of the World 2019 at the Silk Road Global Tourism Gala in China.

“Nyathi’s international recognition comes after another of my products, Natasha Gora got recognition in China a few weeks ago. These are just a few of our Zimbabwean models’ success stories and with enough support, I believe the modelling industry can benefit Zimbabwe in a great economic way,” said Mpofu.