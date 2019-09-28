Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

ONE of my goals of late has been to go out more. I’ve realised routines sometimes cause redundancy and with redundancy comes frustration and consequently a grumpy Yoliswa. So, going out has been doing a good job at keeping me sane.

A couple of friends and I went out on Thursday night because the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo is currently happening and there’s plenty of interesting things to see. While I later learnt this event was divorced from Intwasa, off we went to Djembe and Jokes hosted by the Umahlekisa Comedy Club at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

I’d heard a lot about the Djembe Monks, my show-going friends are always raving about them. I mean, they’ll be sharing a stage with South Africa’s Black Motion, Ringo Madlingozi and DJ Zinhle at the Jacaranda Music Festival soon. They’ve been a feature at the Harare International Festival of the Arts and will later in the year, be at the Victoria Falls Carnival.

This to me says they’re happening. And to be fair, they’re legit. They’re the plug and I haven’t seen anything as unique as their tribal house shiz niz.

However, what bothered me a lot about them was the way they were dressed on this particular night. The host Andile said they were a humble lot and humble they seemed, but should humility mean you don’t carefully consider what you wear? I didn’t expect them to be dressed in matching outfits or anything like that, but I’d have thought as a brand well on its way, the wardrobe counts for a lot. At least wear something you wouldn’t wear on a day you’re set to be the braai master at a family function.

Themed outfits would’ve been nice. Shades of blue, all black or African print even. Heck, they didn’t have to be matchy matchy. A little better than ordinary is all I needed to see. It doesn’t matter how big or small the event is — all audiences matter. After all, clothes make the man. Outside of Djembe Monks, those guys are individuals who should dress as good as their craft.

One of my friends kept saying it doesn’t matter how they dress because when they get onto the stage, they always deliver. Well, I didn’t drive 12km to my house to freshen up only for the performers to get on stage dressed like they were just passing through.

Any serious person who’s equally thoughtful about their craft should take how they look seriously, especially when they’re going to stand in front of people.

The people in the audience should also up their game whenever they go to public spaces. I mean, it doesn’t hurt to jazz things up with a blazer and a crisp white shirt. Sometimes all you need is bright red lipstick and a fresh puff of perfume to freshen up. You could even swap your day shoes with something more elaborate and appropriate for a night out.

You’ve been eating all sorts of things during the course of the day; a quick mouth rinse and a breath mint could be what makes the difference for you.

I was quite impressed with Mzoe 7, an afro pop singer. I’d often read about him but had never actually seen him performing live. I had to ask the all-knowing one I was with who he was.

I could tell a lot of thought and effort had gone into his African print pants and kaftan neckline type shirt. He even wore yellow socks! I mean, no one who isn’t fashion conscious buys yellow socks. Let’s be honest. Coloured socks are for those who always post #IzinjaZestayela on their social media posts. I later learnt Mzoe 7 was that guy who always has some fashion vibe going on.

I think it’s a great trait. A breath of fresh air even. I bet there’re some people, ladies, who always look forward to seeing him. Not particularly to see him perform, but just to see what he slid out of his wardrobe. If there’s anyone you need to keep on their toes, it’s yourself. After all, when you look good, you feel good.

Until next week, flaunt your pattern and style