Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent A BEITBRIDGE-based cop has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a five-year-old boy. Elvis Mavhurume pleaded not guilty to indecent assault when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate Miss Lerato Nyathi. He was remanded in custody to October 3 for trial. Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Mavhurume reportedly removed the boy’s clothes and […]