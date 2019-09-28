Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Beira, Mozambique

FC PLATINUM are 90 minutes away from storming into the lucrative Total Caf Champions League mini league phase at the expense of their opponents UD Songo at the Clube Ferroviario Da Beira Stadium this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean champions arrived in the port city of Beira on Thursday morning aboard a chartered plane and held two training sessions, the second at the match venue yesterday afternoon.

“We are here for a result, an outcome that will take us to the group stage of the tournament but we are aware that we are not playing a small side. It’s going to be a very difficult game especially judging by the kind of competition that UD Songo gave us back home,” said head coach Lizwe Sweswe during yesterday’s press conference attended by Zimbabwean and Mozambican journalists.

He said as the technical think tank, they would not be putting unnecessary pressure on the boys by constantly reminding them of the first leg result.

“We just have to forget about that result (first leg), this is a new game altogether that needs us to grind a result,” said Sweswe.

Speaking at the same press conference, midfielder turned central defender, Kelvin Madzongwe, reiterated his coach’s stance that the first leg result was not an issue heading into today’s clash.

“Our focus is on tomorrow’s game, nothing else. We are fully focused and we don’t want to talk about the first leg result. With the quality of players we have in our team, I am sure we shall accomplish our mission,” said Madzongwe.

He said they were fully motivated as players.

“For games of this magnitude one needs no other motivation other than the fact that its the Champions League. These are self motivatory matches by virtue of the tournament being the Champions League,” he said.

Both Madzongwe and his coach, however, expressed some concern over the quality of the turf which was very hard during the training session saying they were hoping it would be watered ahead of the clash today.

“The turf is dry and hard, we have to adjust to that but its our hope that during the match, it would have been watered but if not, we have to make do with its condition,” said Madzongwe.

Weather conditions have been favourable to the Zimbabwe champions with temperatures around 25 degrees with a cool breeze blowing from the nearby Indian Ocean.

Yesterday’s training session was also witnessed by club president, George Mawere, Bulawayo business mogul and FC Platinum benefactor Worthwhile Mugabe and the entire executive committee led by chairman, Evans Mthombeni.