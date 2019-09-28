Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s Premier Soccer League has received a massive vote of confidence from the world soccer governing body, Fifa, ahead of next month’s international football symposium where Fifa will be sending its safety and security manager, Lee Davidson.

The inaugural Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League International Football Symposium is set for Victoria Falls from October 10 to 12.

Davidson, a qualified stadium safety and security manager and licensed security officer, will make a presentation on managing safety and security and sporting events at the conference that is open to football clubs, players, fans, financial institutions, media, sponsors and other stakeholders.

In a statement, the PSL said: “Fifa has pledged its support for the Premier Soccer League International Football Symposium by delegating its Safety and Security Manager, Lee Davidson to present on managing safety and security and sporting events.

“Lee Davidson is a qualified stadium safety and security manager and licensed security officer. She has experience in managing high profile domestic and international sports events including the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Prior to joining Fifa, Lee worked in sports ground safety and security in both operational stadium management and strategic policy roles in cricket and football.”

Davidson becomes the fifth confirmed international official who will grace the symposium.

Chief legal officer of the Swiss Football League, Marc Juillerat, Michael Murphy who is the general legal counsel for the South African Premier Soccer League, World Leagues Forum secretary-general Jerome Perlemuter and the La Liga Global Network Delegate in South Africa, Enrique Suay, are some of the officials that will be at the symposium.

Suay will present on “Club Licensing Benefits and the Future of Football”, a topic that will also be tackled by Juillerat.

Suay has worked in strategic and marketing positions in different sectors including mass consumption products, digital e-commerce platforms and advertising agencies across Europe.

Perlemuter will deliver a piece on sport corporate governance and development, while Murphy, the general legal counsel for the South African Premier Soccer League, will present on sports disputes resolution procedures.

Before joining the WLF, Jerome served as the general counsel of the French Professional football league where he was also in charge of Public and International Affairs. Jerome is also a judge of the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber and a member of the Ethics Committee of the French Football Federation.

Murphy is a lawyer and director with over 30 years experience having specialised in all aspects of employment law with a particular interest in constitutional matters, sport and entertainment.

Some of the topics to be discussed at the symposium include the globalisation of sports sponsorship, driving fan management through digital technology platforms and managing safety and security at match venues.

Last year the PSL joined the WLF, an association of football leagues around the world and the organisation presently has 37 members, which include the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, among others. — @ZililoR