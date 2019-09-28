The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

If you’re a twimbo it’s likely that you’ve come across Musungo – the company that sells fast charging Type C and Classic USB cables. Whilst the brand is relatively new, they’ve raced to 7000 sales under two months – which is no small feat;

Musungo’s fast charging cables have a good reputation and more often than not I see the company getting praised;

More excitingly, Musungo will be releasing a new version of their cable in the coming weeks and I will be reviewing that cable to see if it lives up to the legend.

I spoke to Learnmore Sithole Musungo’s 28-year-old Founder/CEO and he informed me that the new cables will be capable of outputting 3Amps of power over the current 2.1Amps. In non-geek speak, he said they are basically increasing wire thickness and using less resistant connectors.

Musungo expects this cable to be ready around the 10th of October which means if you’re thinking about replacing your USB cable you might be better off waiting…