Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

CHARLES MANYUCHI had to endure some anxious moments at yesterday’s weigh-in but says it didn’t deflect his focus ahead of the World Boxing Federation middleweight bout against Argentine Diego Diaz Gallardo tonight.

The 12-round contest is scheduled for the Harare International Conference Centre.

The former World Boxing Council silver welterweight champion had to go to the gym and shed excess weight after he initially weighed 200 grammes above the required 72.575kgs.

With Gallardo, who was in-weight at 71.2kgs relaxing, Manyuchi had to undergo a gruelling mass-shedding activities as officials from the WBF waited for the outcome.

The Chivhu-based fighter eventually clocked 72.4 kilos after the crash-programme, much to the relief of his handlers.

Had Manyuchi failed to weigh within the stipulated period, the fight could have been cancelled or, Gallardo willing, it would have been reduced to a non-title bout.

But, Manyuchi says he is mentally strong enough not to let the incident affect his focus.

“Yesterday (Thursday), I was well within weight but then some of these incidents are common place in boxing,’’ he said.

“I cannot allow the whole four or so months I put into training to be swallowed by a minor blip like this.

“It all comes down to mentality. Boxing is a combination of several aspects, key amongst that being mental.

“I am experienced enough to know better.’’

The last time Manyuchi competed before his home crowd at this magnificent venue was on May 25.

He subdued another Argentine fighter, Pablo Ezequiel Acosta, who surrendered before the start of the fifth round.

Manyuchi was too powerful, too smart and too technical for Acosta.

But, by his own admission, Gallardo is a different mission.

The 39-year-old does not only have an impressive 44.83 percent knock out record but has won the very belt the pair are battling for on two occasions.

“It’s obvious that this is no walk in the park. Boxing is a game whereby if one underrates an opponent, they will live to regret.

“Gallardo is a good fighter if one looks at his record. But I am Charles Manyuchi, fighting before my own fans who will be cheering me.

“I cannot afford to disappoint them.

“It’s a massive boxing night for the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy. I am ready to fight and conquer.”

There will be nine other bouts on the undercard.

Bout Card

1) Alfred Madzivadondo (Chivhu) vs lan Kachepa (Epworth) 6 rounds Featherweight

2) Evans Husayihwevhu CMBA vs John Andrew (Chivhu) 6 rounds Lightweight

3) Alice Mbewe (Zambia) vs Ndao Chilimba (Malawi) 6 rounds Bantam weight

4) Tatenda Biningu (CMBA) vs Blessing Bhasera (Epworth) 12 rounds Bantam weight

5) Kudakwashe Chiwandire (CMBA) vs Euria Matoga (Malawi) 8 rounds Bantam

6) Tinashe Zihove (Msng) vs Enock Musambudzi (Mau Mau) 6 rounds Middleweight

7) Hassan Milanzi (CMBA) vs Audrey Masamba (Malawi) 8 rounds Super Bantam weight

8) Tinashe Majoni (CMBA) vs Anywhere Katunga (Epworth) 12 rounds Super Fly weight

9) Brandon Denes (CMBA) vs Byson Gwayani (Malawi) WBF title 12 rounds Lightweight

10) Charles Manyuchi (CMBA) vs Diago Gallardo (Argentina) WBF World Title Fight 12 rounds