A Harare man who allegedly shot dead his estranged wife and brother-in-law in Gletwin Park early this year, is still on the run, six months after the incident.

Petros Pomborokani escaped after the murder in March this year and police are struggling to locate him.

The whereabouts of Pomborokani, a former Ministry of Health and Child Care official, are still a mystery amid widespread belief that he could have skipped the country through illegal points.

Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Pomborokani, who is suspected to be holed up in either South Africa or Namibia.

The matter is still being handled by detectives from the CID Homicide and police are appealing to anyone with information that might lead to his arrest to come forward.

Pomborokani used a CZ pistol to shoot his wife Olivia Zenda (42) and brother-in-law Robert Zenda (49) in front of his three children, mother-in-law, a relative and a housemaid.

The couple had been married for 20 years and has four children aged 19, 12, 10 and eight.

Police recovered two loaded magazines of the pistol at the scene.

Investigations carried out revealed that Pomborokani was once arrested in 2016 after he kidnapped gospel singer, Mathias Mhere.

He accused Mhere of having an extra marital affair with his wife.

Pomborokani forced his wife to phone Mhere. The wife invited Mhere to the couple’s house.

Pomborokani pointed a firearm at Mhere when he arrived at the couple’s house.

He allegedly forced Mhere and his wife to remove their clothes and held them hostage naked for five hours.

Pomborokani was arrested and appeared before a Harare Magistrate who convicted him.

He was fined $150 or three months in prison.

Pomborokani also had two other cases of physical abuse that were reported against him by his wife at Highlands Police Station.

The cases were, however, withdrawn by the wife. He also has another pending case of attempted murder reported by his wife at Highlands Police Station.

Pomborokani had been driving around in a South African registered vehicle.