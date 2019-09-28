Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

OVER 150 boxers are expected to converge in the mining town of Gwanda for the Injanji Waterfront in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) national boxing tournament set for tonight.

The event will be held at the Injanji Waterfront Spitzkop North Extension.

Clubs set to participate in the event are Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Nketa, Sikhulile, Lobengula, Bulawayo West, Victoria Falls Academy, Gweru City Council, Chegutu, Chabwino, Prince Edward, Mbare High, Hwange and Gwanda Boxing Club.

ZBF technical director Stephen Masiyambumbi said: “We have invited all clubs and provinces in the country because this is a national event. We are expecting a large pool of boxers to participate in the competition.”

“It will be an opportunity for the provinces and clubs to come and participate in this tournament in preparation for the national championships that are going to be held on November 7 at Gibbo Stadium in Triangle. The national championships will also serve as preparation for the Olympic qualifiers to be held in Dakar, Senegal in February.”

Boxing promoter, Tomang Pindi said: “We have been overwhelmed by calls to bring boxing back to Gwanda after we hosted a successful show at Injanji Waterfront in 2017. This will be more of a family fun day as we expect to start early in the day.

“The event will be free of charge for the public. There will be braai and refreshments as well as entertainment by DJs and live performances by local artistes.” – @innocentskizoe