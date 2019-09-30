Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC are considering playing under floodlights when they face city rivals Chicken Inn FC at Barbourfields Stadium in a blockbuster mid-week Premier League tie tomorrow.

The Bulawayo giants last week wrote to the Premier Soccer League requesting to play the game at night.

Responding to the request last Friday, the PSL set a number of conditions for Bosso to meet.

“We have no objections to your request to have the above fixture played under floodlights provided you furnish us with written confirmation from the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC) that the electricity will be provided at the stadium for a minimum of five hours from 1800hrs to 22 00hrs.

“We further request confirmation from the City of Bulawayo that the floodlights are functional and the standby generator has enough fuel to power the floodlights.

“The said letters must be delivered to our offices not later than 1300hrs on Monday 30 September 2019,” reads the letter.

The much anticipated Bulawayo derby comes at a time when Bosso are enjoying a fine run that saw them knock bitter rivals Dynamos out of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Chicken Inn on the other hand continue to be unpredictable.

They have struggled with consistency all season and one can never be sure of what to expect from them. Either way, fans are guaranteed an explosive football encounter.

Elsewhere, FC Platinum and Triangle, who did the nation proud in the African Safari at the weekend, are back in league action.

The defending champions will play host to TelOne FC at Mandava Stadium while Triangle travel to Harare for a date with Caps United tomorrow.

Only two matches are scheduled for Thursday, army side Black Rhinos who have struck rich vein of form will host Mushowani Stars at Rufaro Stadium while Manica Diamonds play Herentals at Vengere.

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro Stadium), FC Platinum v TelOne (Mandava Stadium), Ngezi Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium), Chapungu vs Hwange (Ascot Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Harare City (Luveve Stadium), Caps United vs Triangle United (NSS)

Thursday

Black Rhinos v Mushowani Stars (Rufaro Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Herentals (Vengere Stadium)

*All games start at 3PM. — @innocentskizoe