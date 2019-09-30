Stanford Chiwanga

ENTUMBANE Academy retained the Raj Modi bankrolled Under – 16 Raising Stars Football Tournament shield when they edged Titans in an exciting final played at Barham Green Sports Club on Saturday.

Titans were not so lucky again in the Under-14 final as they lost by two goals to one to Rising Stars.

The Under-12 trophy was lifted by Black Cats. They beat Barham Green Stars 2-1.

All winners were given footballs and uniforms by Bulawayo South Constituency Legislator Raj Modi.

In an interview, Modi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, said he was encouraged by the quality of football that was displayed by all teams.

“We have so much talent that needs to be nurtured. These children are exceptionally talented and I am glad to have sponsored this tournament. I hope the next great footballer of Zimbabwe will come from this crop of talented kids.

“I will not get tired of organising tournaments for children because they are our future. Sports contributes to economic growth and as such we should invest in it because it greatly contributes to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe,” said Modi.