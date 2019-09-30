Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO residents may have to brace for an extremely hot Saturday this week as weather experts say temperatures could be as high as 36 degrees Celsius.

According to AccuWeather, an international company that provides forecasting services worldwide, this coming Saturday will be one of the hottest days in Bulawayo this year.

“Temperatures will rise on Thursday where there will be pleasant sunshine and even on Friday the temperature is expected to be at around 32 Degrees Celsius. However, on Saturday there will be lots of sunshine and it will be unseasonably hot,” read a statement from AccuWeather.

Contacted for comment, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said it was not in a position to comment on Saturday’s weather conditions as it can only forecast for a maximum of three days in advance.

“Unfortunately, we are not in a position to confirm or deny such projections as we will have a position two or three days before Saturday. Our services can only cover forecasts three or two days before. In that regard, you can confirm with us during the week,” said the forecaster on duty.

However, a recent MSD statement projected that hot and dry conditions are expected across the whole country, with plenty of sunshine for the coming days.

“Though cold in the morning and a bit deceptive, it should rapidly warm up, thus for outdoor activities it is advisable to carry a sun-hat and water to keep oneself hydrated, with the evening being rather mild,” reads the statement.

Zimbabwe last recorded its worst heat wave in 2015 which broke a 60-year-old record with temperatures ranging from 33 to 43 Degrees Celsius in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.

The MSD revealed that temperatures recorded then averaged between 33 and 43 degrees Celsius nationwide, while the highest temperatures documented in the past 60 years ranged between 35 and 41 degrees Celsius. — @thamamoe