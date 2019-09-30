Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO will this week host a business stakeholder conference focused on water, energy, climate, and industry nexus to be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, starting on Wednesday.

The conference will run concurrently with the annual water and sanitation indaba under the theme: “developing sustainable solutions to empower the future”.

The nexus conference is being organised by the ZITF Company in conjunction with the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement.

The event comes at a time the economy is faced with a number of challenges such as power cuts due to reduced generation capacity. Climate change has also crippled the agriculture sector, the mainstay of the country’s economy with a further strain on water and sanitation service delivery. Industry and commerce have not been spared the negative impact.

According to organisers, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate, and Rural Resettlement Minister, Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri, will be the guest of honour. Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi will also attend the event alongside other key speakers that include industry executives, policy analysts, economists, academics/researchers and environmental experts. Financial organisations and civic society representatives will also share their insights at the platform.

Among the key topics would be “the impact of Zimbabwe s’ energy and water crises on production and capacity utilisation, driving industrial energy efficiency, achieving sustainability in use of water, investing in eco-friendly technologies for a green economic transformation and green financing opportunities”. — @pridesinstinctz