On the back of good news about it’s LTE data sim card (line), ZOL has just released new prices for various packages of its Wibroniks service. The new price will come into effect on the 2nd of October. Check the new prices:

2GB – $ 32

3GB – $ 44

5GB – $ 64

15GB – $120

20GB – $135

30GB – $199

60GB – $289

100GB – $402

Unlimited – $645

Still a wise choice getting ZOL’s data line?

Even with these new prices, those who want to buy ZOL’s data line will still get a better data deal than if they go to Econet and Netone. For instance Econet charges you $30 for 1.5Gig which expires after 24 hours yet ZOL’s data line gives you 2Gig data that expires after a month- thereby making it better to use ZOL the LTE data line. As for Netone, it charges $35 for 2Gig which again expires after 24 hours yet ZOL’s data line gives you 2Gig data that expires after months- again, ZOL data line is better.