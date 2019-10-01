Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

LOCAL companies should remodel their business strategies to expand their market bases and tap into the regional and international opportunities.

Addressing academics and businesspeople at an annual Megafest Awards dinner at a local hotel yesterday, entrepreneur and chief executive officer for Megafest Holdings, Dr Tafadzwa Matsika, said businesses should strive to spread their footprint and earn the country foreign currency.

He commended business entities that have managed to stay afloat at a time when most companies were folding.

“There is need for local companies to rethink the way they do business if they are to spread their wings and tap into the regional and international markets,” he said.

“What we have are businesses that have refused to be cry-babies but have decided to proffer solutions in challenging times.

“We are all winners here because their presence here means they are still in business.”

Dr Matsika said in the face of challenges being experienced in the country business people should be innovative to survive.

“The mind-set has to change and we need to think globally and harness the foreign currency through products and services that are competitive out there,” he said.

Some of the notable winners included chief executive officer of Matsa Holdings, Mr Solomon Matsa, who scooped the Overall Businessman of the Year award, taking over from last year’s winner Engineer Mcedisi Dube of River Valley Properties. Eng Dube won the Industrialist of the Year in the Platinum category while his company won the Corporate Social Responsibility award.

Mrs Kirsty Lisa of Studio X scooped the Overall Best Businesswoman award while Dr Tinashe Manzungu of TM Holdings won the Businessperson of the Year award in the silver category.

Mr Robson Vunganai of Mashmo Land Developers won the Industrialist of the Year Silver category while Engineer Fazo Dube of ZETDC scooped two accolades of excellence.

Dr Manzungu said they have managed to be resilient in the face of the economic environment as they strive to complement Government efforts in its economic turnaround strategy.

“As business we are in it to help grow our economy. Government is trying to assist business grow as evidenced by business engagements and deals spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.

“We have to play our part as well by going regional, continental or global with our products to earn foreign currency for the country,” he said.

It was a red carpet affair as business people operating in the Midlands province took to the stage to receive various awards of excellence at this year’s edition of the Megafest provincial awards ceremony.

The provincial awards ceremony is a precursor to the national event where provincial winners will eventually battle it out to outclass each other in various categories.