Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

THE new Highlanders technical manager, Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, has emphasised the need for discipline in his camp as he seeks to transform the Bulawayo giants into a competitive unit again.

Bosso have had a difficult season under Madinda Ndlovu and Mandla Mpofu and they are hoping for a change of fortunes following the arrival of the Dutchman.

De Jongh led Bosso to a morale-boosting 1-0 win in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup in his first official duties at Rufaro on Sunday.

De Jongh, whose résumé includes a coaching experience of nearly three decades, across three continents, said his immediate goal was to enforce discipline.

“If we are to be successful everyone has to accept the rules,’’ he said.

“Of course, discipline is the key to success. Discipline for everyone in the group, everyone must have the same philosophy.

“That’s the only way for success.’’

He is not new to African football.

He has coached AFC Leopards in Kenya, FC Cape Town in South Africa, Swaziland national team and was the technical director in Rwanda.

De Jongh arrived in the country last week and watched from the sidelines as Bosso demolished Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 in a rescheduled league game.

“Two matches and two wins, I am happy. There is a lot of work to do. Wednesday we play Chicken Inn and it’s important, Saturday we face Herentals,” he said.

But, while there appears to be light in the Bosso camp, their rivals Dynamos were left to conduct a soul-searching exercise.

Bosso have dominated the duels in the last four years.

Tonderai Ndiraya had seen Dynamos improve this season after leading the side on an impressive 11-game unbeaten run but now feels his team has hit another iceberg.

DeMbare struggled without a number of their key players like Simba Nhivi, Evans Katema and Edward Sadomba who are nursing injuries.

“I always talk about where we are coming from. We had really raised the expectations of our fans because of how we had performed in the previous matches,’’ said Ndiraya.

“But here we are, we have gone back to where we were a couple of months ago.

“This is the kind of performance that was there some 10 games ago and we have gone back there again.

“I think we just have to lift ourselves and try to get back to the levels we were heading towards with our game.

“Quite frankly, we were poor in all departments. We have to go back, reorganise ourselves and fight to finish respectably in the league.’’