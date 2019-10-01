Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the Chibuku Road to Fame national finals slated for Glamis Arena in Harare on Saturday are well underway with the competing groups rehearsing and preparing to travel to the capital.

After emerging victorious in their respective provinces, 10 groups will face-off to be crowned this year’s national champions.

New entrants, Tshibilika band, Tshitshi Super Stars, will represent Bulawayo after taking the crown from last year’s winners Afro Tribe who had represented the province for the last two years.

They will compete with rhumba msebe band Dengedza Express from Matabeleland South; afro lingina band, Kweseka from Victoria Falls; Afro Jazz band, Heart Attack from Mashonaland West; afro fusion band Jesa from Harare Metropolitan and Passada band Eastern Ryders from Manicaland. Also competing are Midlands’ afro fusion, Band One on One which is based in Kwekwe; Mashonaland Central’s Afro Jazz band Knight Sounds from Mazowe and Mashonaland East’s Sungura band, Shungu Moto Boys from Marondera East. Masvingo will be represented by afro fusion band, Identity.

The Bulawayo group, which will be competing at the national finals for the first time, said they were geared for the competition and hope to follow in Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble (winners of this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival)’s footsteps.

“We’re ready for the day where we’ll showcase our talent and what the Bulawayo province has to offer. We hope that what we have prepared will give us the national title,” Tshitshi Super Stars representative, Isaiah Ngwenya, said.

Last year, the Chibuku Road to Fame national finals were not held due to a cholera outbreak in Harare. The groups which won the provincial competitions last year suffered a major blow as they had to recontest this year. Most, however, lost out as other groups outshone them. – @waynecas