Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ALL is set for the second Miss Curvy Varsity beauty contest taking place at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Hall on Saturday with the winner set to receive a cash prize.

The pageant, which is meant to celebrate women with a fuller figure and smash the stereotype that only slim women are beautiful, at first was only open to Nust students, but now, it is open to other tertiary institutions.

Memory Buwerimwe, one of the organisers, said: “This is the second edition and we’ve included students from other tertiary institutions. The inaugural event last year was successful although it only had Nust students. This time around, we’re expecting the event to be bigger.”

So far 10 contestants drawn from Midlands State University, Lupane State University, Nust and some from Polytechnics have registered to participate.

Entertainment will be provided by Ishan the Kure hit-maker, Cal_Vin, Mzoe 7, 2 Yung, Mindlace, DJ Mouris and BAC Leisure DJ, Prince Eskhosini.

Buwerimwe said a red carpet and photo booth will complement the show that seeks to promote curvy ladies.

She said preparations are going well and called on interested sponsors to come on board and support the initiative.

“We still have openings for anyone who would want to be part of the sponsors. We’re also giving tenders to those who would want to sell their products during the event.”

The pageant is expected to kick off at 7PM with an admission fee of $5 for students and $15 for non-students set to be charged. – @waynecas