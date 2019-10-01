Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

ISRAEL has invited President Mnangagwa to that country in a new chapter of diplomatic relations between the two nations which last held high level engagements 20 years ago.

President Mnangagwa met Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Israel Katz on the sidelines of the just ended 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York where the two countries agreed to rekindle relations.

Posting on his Twitter handle, Mr Katz said the meeting with President Mnangagwa was a sign of a new chapter in relations between Zimbabwe and Israel.

“During my visit to the #UNGA, I met and shook hands with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and invited him to visit Israel.

“This was the first high level meeting between Israeli and Zimbabwean officials for over 20 years. A sign of a new chapter in our relations,” he said.

According to its Foreign Affairs website, Israel’s industry concentrates on manufacturing products with a high added value that are primarily based on technological innovation.

These include medical electronics, agrotechnology, telecommunications, computer hardware and software, solar energy, food processing and fine chemicals.

The country’s agricultural success is a result of a long struggle against harsh, adverse conditions and of making maximum use of scarce water and arable land.

It produces 93 percent of its own food requirements, supplemented by imports of grain, oil seeds, meat, coffee, cocoa and sugar, which are more than offset by the wide range of agricultural products for export.

Posting on his Twitter handle on Sunday, President Mnangagwa wished the Jewish community a Happy New Year adding that Zimbabwe was working towards co-operative relations with all nations.

“Wishing our Jewish friends around the world, a happy new year. I was happy to talk with Israeli Foreign Minister @Israel_katz ahead of my speech to the UNGA.

“We are working towards co-operative and friendly relations with all the nations of the world, for the benefit of our people,” said President Mnangagwa.

In his address at the UNGA, President Mnangagwa said the country is committed to mutually beneficial relations with other nations.

“The engagement and re-engagement with all countries of the world towards returning Zimbabwe to its rightful place within the comity of nations is yielding notable progress.

“Our arms remain outstretched with a genuine heart of friendship and co-operation, to all those willing to take this new and exciting journey of Zimbabwe’s rebirth,” said President Mnangagwa.

In an interview with our sister paper, The Herald after President Mnangagwa’s trip to the UNGA, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo described the visit as a major success for Zimbabwe.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, President Mnangagwa held high level meetings with Commonwealth Secretary-General Mrs Patricia Scotland and investment discussions with Scandinavian countries.

He also had engagements with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, African Development Bank executives, American politicians and businesspeople, global media gurus, representatives from the World Food Programme and also convened a dinner with investors in the health sector.