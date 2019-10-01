Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN tennis player, Benjamin Lock, won in the finals of the South African Spring Open ITF Futures Tournament in Johannesburg, beating Bulgarian Alexander Donski on Sunday.

Top seed Lock outlasted Bulgarian Davis Cup player and fourth-seed Donski in two hours and 53 minutes. The Zimbabwean player dug deep to rally from a set down as he lost the first set 6-7 and staged his comeback in the following set winning by 6-3.

It was a tight affair in the third set as Lock managed to secure a 7-6 victory in the end, as he made Donski work for every point and overcame the Bulgarian.

This is Lock’s sixth ITF Futures singles title following his triumph in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Digicall Futures tennis tournament in South Africa last year.

On his way to the final Lock put on another solid performance to knock out Zimbabwean player Takanyi Garanganga, after a 6-3 and 7-6 win in the semifinals to set up a date against Donski in the final.

He also went on to win the doubles with his brother, Courtney Lock, in the same tournament against Bulgarian Donski and Austrian David Pichler, 6-3 6-4.

The tournament was staged in Johannesburg at the Ellis Park Tennis Stadium. In the women’s final South Africa’s Chanel Simmonds stormed to her first title with a 6-0 6-1 victory over Tina Smith of Australia.