Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MPOPOMA High School are in the hunt for yet another national title in football after their booked boys spot in the National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash) Under-20 finals to be held at Marondera High on Friday.

The tournament is sponsored by Proton and Surrey where all the action will conclude on the same day. Last year’s national finals did not take place due to the cholera outbreak. Mpopoma has again won the right to represent Bulawayo.

The Bulawayo finals took place at Gifford High School last Friday where Mpopoma defeated Mzilikazi 1-0 in the deciding match. Leeroy Ndlovu scored the only goal of the encounter to send the Babson Ngwenya-coached Mpopoma to the national competition.

On their way to the final, Mpopoma clobbered Tennyson Hlabangana 9-0, saw off Nduna 3-1 and beat Njube 1-0 to seal a spot in the semifinals. In the last four, Mpopoma walloped Pumula to secure their spot in the final.

Mpopoma have already won a national schools football title in the Copa Coca-Cola where their girls were crowned champions at the national finals held in Kadoma in July while the boys finished in third spot.

The school also represented Bulawayo at the Nash Under-17 boys tournament held in Bulawayo in June when they were beaten in the quarterfinals. Mpopoma High, who are also known for their academic prowess, have made huge strides in becoming a force in the sporting arena. — @innocentskizoe