Night Under the Stars, set to take place this Friday, will be taking a detour from the local music scene to welcome German artist Musa.

New to the international music scene of rap and hip-hop, Musa Gahein-Sama is inspired by travel, contemporary politics, history and the formulation of an Afro-European identity.

Born and raised in Berlin by his Sierra Leonese parents, Musa brings his cultural heritage to the forefront through lyrics that express concern on current affairs such as migration, asylum seekers and ethnic minorities. His debut solo album released earlier this year, ‘Berliner Negritude’, expresses solidarity with refugees and seeks to awaken hope, while pointing out the grievances ethnic minorities encounter every day.

The co-founder of Afrotrap project has been on tour since September. His performance in Windhoek will be supported by DJ Sarah Shakir. This trip to Namibia follows stops in Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso and Harare, Zimbabwe, before heading to Luanda, Angola.

The concert starts at 19h00 and takes place at the Goethe-Institut Namibia, located at 1-5 Fidel Castro Street.

For more information, visit goethe.de/namibia.

– Goethe-Institut Namibia