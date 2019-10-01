Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A SERIAL car battery thief, who was doing community service for theft at Pumula Police Station in Bulawayo, allegedly broke into cops’ vehicles and stole more batteries.

Godknows Moyo (24) from Pumula suburb allegedly stole three car batteries from vehicles belonging to Mqondisi Nkala (38), Last Masamba (29) and Alson Mpofu (45).

The court heard that Moyo was doing community service after being convicted for a similar offence.

Moyo pleaded guilty to theft of car parts charges before Western Commonage magistrate, Ms Tancy Dube.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to October 2 for continuation of trial.

The State, represented by Mr Tapiwa Solani, said between September 16 and September 18 this year, Moyo hatched a plan to steal batteries at Pumula Police Station.

“On the first count, Moyo took a size 652 black Exide battery from a parked Toyota Granvia that belonged to Mr Nkala,” he said.

“Second count, Moyo took a size 628 black and red Exide car battery from a parked Honda Fit that belonged to Mr Masamba. On the third count, at around 4PM, Moyo stole size 628 black car battery and went away.”

One police officer said Moyo should be jailed because he was unrepentant.

“The accused person should be given a long custodial sentence as he has exhibited a propensity to commit more offences,” he said. — @sharonbuwe