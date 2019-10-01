Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TALEN Vision FC are marching closer to winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League title after opening a six-point lead following their 3-1 victory over CIWU.

Vision top the table with 52 points amassed from 22 games. Former Premiership side Bulawayo City who were hoping to get a quick return to the Premiership slipped at the weekend when they played to a 0-0 away draw against ZPC Hwange.

City, second on the table with a game in hand now trail Vision by six points.

Vision are the only team yet to lose a match this season, going for an incredible unbeaten run of 22 games.

The league title could be decided this weekend when Vision and City square off. A defeat for City will spell doom to their campaign while Vision will edge closer to the title.

ZPC Hwange, party spoilers for City took their points tally to 40 in 22 games.

Bosso 90 continued with their fine run, beating Ajax Hotspurs 1-0 and in the process moved up the table to position four with 32 points from 21 games.

Melusi Sibanda, Bosso 90 coach is elated with his team’s found form.

“We want to finish the season strongly and maybe be in the top four. The boys have been playing some enterprising football. Competition in the league is stiff but self-belief by the boys is carrying them through,” said Sibanda.

Relegation threatened Motomoto stunned fifth-placed Makomo who they beat 2-1 in a Hwange derby. Motomoto recovered from last weekend’s 13-0 loss to Vision.

Casmyn beat Mainline 3-0 in Plumtree, while Binga Pirates edged army side, Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-0.

Results

Friday: Talen Vision 3-1 CIWU

Saturday: ZPC Hwange 0-0 Bulawayo City, Motomoto 2-1 Makomo, Ajax Hotspurs 0-1 Bosso 90, Mainline 0-3 Casmyn, Binga Pirates 1-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Mosi Rovers v Toronto (postponed)