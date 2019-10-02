Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO teams excelled at the just ended National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) beach volleyball tournament held at Dewure High in Masvingo at the weekend.

Luveve High School won gold in the Under-17 boys’ category while Mpopoma High girls emerged tops in the Under-19 category.

Twenty schools from the country’s 10 provinces participated in the competition which was played in the double elimination format. Kudzaishe Mazviro and Proud Nyoni from Luveve High sailed all the way to the final without losing a match.

They only lost one set in the competition. Jennifer Tembo and Rachel Mabvurunge only lost once on their way to the final.

Bulawayo Volleyball Association chairperson William Mazviro said: “As the BVA we are happy that our investment in beach volleyball has given us a yield.

“There was a total of four age groups and Bulawayo managed to be the only province to scoop two gold medals.

“As an association we are happy that all these players did take part in our beach volleyball tournament in September.

“This goes on to show that the province has the potential to become a powerhouse in this sport.”

Beach volleyball is played by two teams of two players each on a sand court divided by a net.

As in indoor volleyball, the objective of the game is to send the ball over the net and to ground it on the opponent’s side of the court, and to prevent the same effort by the opponent.

A team is allowed up to three touches to return the ball across the net, and individual players may not touch the ball twice consecutively except after making a block touch.

The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) and the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) have lined up a beach volleyball referees’ course in recent months aimed at improving the standard of the game in the country. – @innocentskizoe