Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE second edition of the Consha-sponsored Shingirai Nyabunze memorial rugby tournament kicked off on a low key, with four out of eight matches played at Bulawayo’s Hartsfield Ground on Saturday.

The tournament which runs under the auspices of Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board and sponsored by Consha Enterprises director Shasha Gomez, is meant to celebrate the life of Nyabunze, a former Christian Brothers College (CBC) first team rugby player who died in a car accident in 2012.

Four teams, Matabeleland Warriors, Bulldogs, Old Miltonians and Highlanders are battling it out in the senior men’s challenge that will run for three weeks, with teams competing in the Under-21 category being Matabeleland Warriors, Old Miltonians, Nust and Bulldogs.

From the four senior men’s fixtures at the weekend, only the Matabeleland Warriors and Bulldogs game was played, with the former winning the tie 33-15.

Simba Dangah, tournament director said they are planning on rescheduling the Old Miltonians-Bulldogs, Old Miltonians-Highlanders and the Matabeleland Warriors-Highlanders matches.

“A 15s tournament kicked off at the weekend and will run for three weeks with the final set for October 15. Some clubs failed to raise their teams due to players’ commitments but we are working on rescheduling those matches that were not played,” said Dangah.

In the development category, the Under-21s, Matabeleland Warriors drew 14-14 with Bulldogs, beat Nust 41-0; while Bulldogs clobbered Nust 21-5.

The outstanding Under-21 games are the Old Miltonians-Bulldogs and Old Miltonians-Nust.

Results

Saturday: U21s: Matabeleland Warriors 14-14 Bulldogs, Bulldogs 21-5 NUST, Matabeleland Warriors 41-0 NUST

Senior Men: Matabeleland Warriors 33-15 Bulldogs. – @ZililoR