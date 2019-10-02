Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

DATES for the second edition of the Golf Course turf and equipment management symposium have been shifted from October 22-23 to November 22-23.

The event will be a two-day greenkeepers symposium to be held at the Harry Allen Golf Club in Bulawayo, with special guests from South Africa, Kenya and the United States of America, covering turf and equipment management. The symposium is hosted by the Zimbabwe Golf Course Superintendents Association (ZGCSA), which is an organisation that promotes professionalism in golf course and sports field management in Zimbabwe and the region.

“Preparations are going well for the event,” said organising director Tizai Sithole. He is also the secretary-general of ZGCSA.

Representatives from an American manufacturer of turf maintenance machinery called Toro and South African Company Talking Turf will present on the outdoor environment on turf maintenance, landscape and irrigation.

The symposium is aiming at development and support of all experts involved with turf management across various sports and corporate landscaping.

ZGCSA was formed in 2018 to further the profession of the golf course and sports field management. It is the leading sports turf association in Zimbabwe and is committed to the development and support of all professionals involved in turf/grass management.