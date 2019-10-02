Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TRICKY fixtures await the top four Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams when they take to the field this afternoon.

Just a point separates log leaders Chicken Inn, who are on 41 points and fourth-placed ZPC Kariba, the championship dark horses.

Chicken Inn, tied on 41 points with Caps United who have an inferior goal difference, take on city rivals Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

It’s a tricky encounter for Chicken Inn who were knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup by Manica Diamonds having rested their entire first team squad to “reserve” energy for today’s game.

From the squad that beat Herentals 4-1 in a midweek fixture last week, defender Nyasha Gurende and midfielder George Majika were given starts again when they lost to Manica Diamonds. Defender Ben Nyahunzwi and midfielder Clemence Matawu, who were second half substitutes against Herentals, also played.

Rested was goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, defenders Passmore Bernard, Liberty Chakaroma and Guide Goddard, midfielders Tichaona Chipunza, Bret Amidu, Innocent Mucheneka, Valentine Kadonzvo and Sipho Ndlovu. On the other hand, Highlanders, who are not safe from relegation as they are just four points above the drop zone, will want to continue with their new found form and disappoint Chicken Inn.

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 in their last league match and at the weekend they knocked out Dynamos from the Chibuku Super Cup winning the tie 1-0 through a Prince Dube goal. Highlanders are unlikely to change their squad, with Dube set to lead Bosso’s line.

Bosso are hard-pressed for a win to ascend up the table, and also exact revenge on Chicken Inn who beat them 3-0 in the first leg.

While Highlanders and Chicken Inn lock horns, second placed Caps United are at home to Triangle United at the National Sports Stadium.

Triangle are bubbling with confidence following their advancement to the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup, eliminating Tanzania’s Azam by an aggregate 2-0 scoreline.

Caps United should be wary of Triangle who have gone for four league matches without a victory, with their last win registered on August 28 when they beat Highlanders 2-1 at home. Triangle went on to draw 0-0 away to Chapungu, lost 4-3 away at Manica Diamonds, which was followed by back-to-back home defeats to Black Rhinos and Yadah.

Caps United, who beat Harare City 1-0 in their last league game, will be out to maintain pressure on Chicken Inn, knowing that a slip can cost them their position.

Champions FC Platinum play host to fourth from the bottom TelOne, hoping Chicken Inn and Caps United drop points and they win against the WiFi boys to move to the top of the table. TelOne will want to build on their three-match unbeaten run and claim FC Platinum’s scalp as they try to navigate their way out of the murky relegation waters.

ZPC Kariba take their act to Ngezi Platinum Stars, hoping to be the second club after Triangle to beat the platinum miners at their Baobab home this season.

Meanwhile, at the tail end, second from the bottom Bulawayo Chiefs welcome Harare City who are just a points above relegation at Luveve Stadium this afternoon, while table anchors Yadah face Dynamos.

Fixtures

Today: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro Stadium), FC Platinum v TelOne (Mandava Stadium), Ngezi Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium), Chapungu vs Hwange (Ascot Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Harare City (Luveve Stadium), Caps United vs Triangle United (NSS)

Tomorrow: Black Rhinos v Mushowani Stars (Rufaro Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Herentals (Vengere Stadium)

*All games start at 3PM

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Chicken Inn 23 12 5 6 36 17 19 41

Caps United 23 12 5 6 38 28 10 41

FC Platinum 23 11 7 5 23 11 12 40

ZPC Kariba 23 11 7 5 23 16 7 40

Black Rhinos 23 10 6 7 23 21 2 36

Dynamos 23 8 10 5 21 18 3 34

Triangle United 23 9 6 8 30 27 3 33

Ngezi Platinum 23 8 8 7 20 17 3 32

Manica Diamonds 23 8 8 7 26 22 4 32

Chapungu 23 7 8 7 24 23 1 29

Highlanders 23 6 10 7 16 18 -2 28

Hwange 23 6 9 8 21 27 -6 27

Mushowani Stars 23 6 8 9 24 28 -4 26

Harare City 23 7 4 12 21 26 -5 25

TelOne 23 4 12 7 19 24 -5 24

Herentals 23 4 11 8 18 25 -7 23

Bulawayo Chiefs 23 5 6 12 21 38 -17 21

Yadah 23 4 8 11 17 32 -15 20

– @ZililoR