Zambian artist B1, real name Bruce Simbwalanga, has described Malawi as his second home where he feels free and safe.

The musician said this in an interview on Saturday morning after his show alongside Skeffa Chimoto at Mangochi’s entertainment beehive, Zitherepano Club.

The Kwa George hitmaker, who kept patrons at the packed venue on their feet with his performance, said most of his songs were inspired by what happens in both Malawi and Zambia.

“Malawi and Zambia share a number of things and when I’m in Malawi, I’m home,” said B1.

He cited Kwa George concept as one of the things that bind the two countries together as Malawi too has places many hardly associate with anything good.

The artists described Kwa George as a song that shows there is hope in places where the less-privileged live and where many think happiness cannot be found.

“Kwa George is a ghetto in Lusaka just like Ndirande in Malawi and, in the song, that’s where I find the girl that wins my heart after searching in all countries that matter in the world,” said B1.

He said: “Happiness is the state of mind: Those who think ghettos have nothing good to offer should shift their mentality and begin to pay to ghettos the amount of attention they pay to towns and suburbs.”

The song is currently enjoying massive attention on radio and television station public events and entertainment centres nationwide.

The Zitherepano Friday night show began with Skeffa’s Real Sounds Band warming the stage with various songs before the band’s leader jumped on stage at around 11.30pm.

Skeffa performed for 45 minutes before paving the way for the Kwa George star, who stormed the stage with pomp that matched the patrons’ wild and deafening applause.

The Zambian artist dished out Chipute, SikilitiKubedi, and Perfecto, among others, before performing the much-anticipated Kwa George hit, which sent the patrons into a frenzy.

By public demand, B1 had to play the song again and again before leaving the stage back to Skeffa at around 2am.

The Chinamuluma Chakuda star seized the opportunity to appeal to Malawians to remain united and desist from inciting violence.

As the show wound up at around 3:30am on Saturday patrons were left exhausted but satisfied that the K3 000 they parted with at the door had been worthwhile.

Phindu Promotions director Abell Kumwenda, who organised the show, thanked the patrons for coming in large numbers.

“This is overwhelming and we are encouraged to bring more artists this year,” he said.