Associated Meat Packers, who have been in the meat industry for the past 16 years, have spread their wings to open Texas Meat Market under the Texas Meats Brand.

Today marks another historical moment for the Texas Brands as the Texas Meat Market, operating under the tagline “Quality Cuts at Lean Prices”, opens in Bulawayo.

Texas Meat Market is the result of years of development and planning to offer a one stop protein solution under one roof. Its goal is to further that of the Texas Meats Brand, to offer the widest range of protein at the best value for all consumers. The iconic Texas logo remains but the new Texas Meat Market logo has been modernised, reflecting the brands commitment to growth and development.

The shop has three distinctive sales areas, each specialising in a particular protein. Texas Chicken is joined by two new Texas Brands; Texas Beef and Texas Pork. Each section is colour coded to ensure that the consumer is able to easily identify the protein that they want to purchase. Each section feeds into a shared bank of tills, ensuring that customers only pay once and receive an efficient check out service. Each sales section will be able to supply any customer their requirements, no matter how small or big their need is.

The blue Texas Beef section will offer a diverse range of beef lines catering for every individual’s pocket. It will have good quality economy beef, commercial beef and super beef cuts, all available at the best prices. On offer will also be a number of mince and sausage lines, including our top brand and Zimbabwean famous Juicy Boerewors. The staff in this section will be able to cut the meat to the exact specifications of each and every customer, ensuring that everyone leaves satisfied.

The yellow Texas Chicken Section will build on the existing model that ensures that the consumer is offered the cheapest chicken in town. In addition to whole chickens, there will be a wide range of chicken portions such as breasts, drumsticks, wings, thighs and so much more. The mainstay of every Zimbabweans diet, the Texas Chicken cutlet will also be on sale with eggs and other chicken related products.

The red Texas Pork section will blow the consumer away. Any pork product imaginable will be available to purchase. There will be bacon, ham, polony and pork sausages to name a few. Customers will be able to cater for their breakfast, lunch and dinner needs from this one section.

Associated Meat Packers is proud that this historical day is going to be held in Bulawayo, the City of Kings. Not only will the consumers of Bulawayo be able to purchase safe, nutritious and affordable protein but through Texas they will ensure the health of their family. Texas Meat Market will be stocked with locally sourced Zimbabwean meat, which is of the highest quality. Consumers will be able to shop in a friendly, clean and hygienic shop, with friendly smiling faces giving them the best possible service. Please come and join us for a better experience. Texas Meats, The Lone Star in Quality meats promises good value for quality meat. The Texas Brands have always endeavoured to be customer centric. Customer service and customer experience have always been at the forefront of serving the consumer and constantly improving the standards in the market place. The shops are always clean and hygiene is best in class. They have always offered the best value for the customer.

Due to Texas Meats’ wide range of protein, good prices and great customer service, the brand grew in popularity across the country and soon more branches were opened. In 2012, a new subsidiary was formed to cater entirely for the chicken retail market. “Texas Chicken, the cheapest chicken in town” was born. The first branch was opened at Coventry Road in Harare and offered the widest range of chicken products from all main chicken suppliers. This ensured that consumers were able to purchase any chicken brand or product of their choice from their preferred supplier. This year, two new branches were opened bringing the total shop network to 20 branches across the country.

Texas Chicken has also grown significantly over the years and currently has 11 branches nationwide.

Texas Meat Market, Better Quality, Better Service, Better Price.