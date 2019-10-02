The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

Update: EcoCash is now working again. It’s not clear if the downtime was in relation to the RBZ directive or if they were performing some maintenance of some sort. We are reaching out to EcoCash representatives to find out.

When EcoCash services were not accessible from around 9 am we thought EcoCash was not playing when they said they would have to pull down their system in order to comply with the RBZ’s order to stop cash-in and cash-out.

EcoCash explained that they would have to temporarily shut down in order to comply with the directive and it seemed to be the case when both the EcoCash USSD and application were not accessible.





It’s not clear whether this outtage for some 40 or so minutes is what they had hinted at as being necessary for them to comply with the RBZ order.