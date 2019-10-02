Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Water Polo Board of Control (ZWPBC) has selected an Under-19 boys’ squad that will compete in the 2019 Schools’ Water Polo South Africa Inter-Provincial Tournament (SWPSA IPT) in Johannesburg from December 7 to 11.

The Zimbabwean team has 13 swimmers for the four-day competition that will see about 110 teams competing.

The squad will be managed by the ZWPBC chairman Craig Keeson.

Swimming sensation Denilson Cyprianos who broke the national 100m backstroke record at the Hamilton Aquatics Summer Sizzler 2019 championships in Dubai, is part of the squad. Cyprianos broke his record in the 100m backstroke from 59.72 seconds to 59.01 seconds.

The annual inter-provincial tournament is organised by SWPSA together with the organising committee of the hosting province, Johannesburg.

This is one of the largest schools’ Water Polo tourneys in the world, comprising of approximately 110 teams, ranging from Under-13 to Under-19 boys’ and girls’ categories.

Matches will be played daily from 07:00hrs to 21:00hrs at the Sithians College Aquatics Centre in Johannesburg.

ZWPBC also announced the Under-17 and Under-16 boys teams that will carry the nation’s flag high in the tournament. The squads will be managed by Tyrone Jardine and Johannes Kloppers respectively.

Squad

Under 19: Max Le Breton, Connor Campbell Sparrow, Rhys Rorke, Aidan Van Vyk, FC Muller, Jack Benning, Euan Nesbitt, Denilson Cyprianos, Michael Hodgson, Rua Karimazondo, Joash McKonie, Conor Higgins and Kirk Edwards.

Under-17: Matthew Beynon-Davies, Brandon Rouse, Kyle Saywood, Kallen Wilke, Jack Dawson, Jack Edwards, Graham Hoal, Nathaniel Hungwe, Jack Oostindien, Christian Cullen, Connor Knight, Oliver Paterson, Daniel Johnson and Tai Chabuka.

Under-16: Jordan Allatt, Connor Burnett, Ryan Franceys, Alex Van Wyk, Louis Johnson Brickhill, Dean Mcdonald, Graydon Fourie, James Whittall, Andrew Putterill, Chase Smyth, Benoni Nhekairo, Gary Wright-Goodale, Cory Werrett, and Luke Pritchard