Mthabisi Tshuma, recently in Zhovhe, Beitbridge

ABOUT 3 000 people swarmed Zhovhe Leisure Park Lodge in Beitbridge last weekend for the spot’s second anniversary celebration.

The leisure park which is located about 75km west of the border town, along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway is owned by South Africa-based business moguls Erasmus Marema and Saliwe Tlou. A bigger version of Bulawayo’s Windermere, the lodge, a must visit, is ideally situated near Zhovhe Dam and offers boat cruises and fishing activities. It also has a stadium.

As early as 10AM on Saturday, patrons descended on the US$2 million resort where entertainment was provided by Beitbridge house musician Bhadilah and Gwanda’s Bolamba Performing Arts.

Unlike the past anniversary triumphs, the celebrations this year left people merrier and united as freebie cocktails and food were the order of the weekend.

Bhadilah proved that he is in touch with local fans as he gave them a memorable act and also signed autographs for them. His new amapiano track in Venda, Stambo Tshavenda was a hit. High rising Bolamba Performing Arts who have rebranded to Bolamba Culture Birds used the celebrations to launch their new album Papati Papati which was unveiled in Bulawayo last week.

As the hot weather gripped the area throughout the spree, the swimming pool was a good place to chill while downing ice-cold refreshments. On Sunday, people were further treated to a boat cruise and fishing. On the boat, more entertainment was provided.

Tlou said the celebrations will be held again in December as they want to show appreciation for the support they continue to get from the Zhovhe community.

“This is just the beginning of more things as we’ll hold the celebrations some time in December again. Throughout our two-year tenure, we’ve received overwhelming support from the local community and thus, we feel obliged to give them more quality entertainment.

“For the December celebrations, we want to bring a well-known South African artiste who’ll be revealed once all the paperwork has been completed. We’ll also bring artistes from all around the country,” said Tlou. – @mthabisi_mthire