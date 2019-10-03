Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

COULD better days be returning to Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders FC following three consecutive wins in the league and cup that seem to have softened the hearts of their followers?

Bosso have had an awful season, fighting relegation for the better part of the 2019 campaign.

Club legend Madinda Ndlovu left the club with 14 points from 12 games – three wins, five draws and four defeats – when he moved to Botswana’s Gaborone United in July.

Bosso then promoted Mandla Mpofu to the head coach position and the ex-Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City gaffer presided over 11 games, getting 14 points from three wins, five draws and three defeats.

Mpofu’s third win in charge of Highlanders came last week when Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1. That victory was notched three days after Netherlands coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh jetted into Bulawayo, but could not work as the club was processing his work permit.

De Jongh got his permit on Friday and two days later led Bosso to a 1-0 victory over perennial rivals Dynamos in a Chibuku Super Cup match.

On Wednesday, the Dutch mentor was barking instructions as Bosso beat title chasing Chicken Inn 2-0 at Emagumeni.

It is the renewed vigour shown by Highlanders players who seem to have just discovered the formulae to turn ball possession dominance into victories which has softened the hearts of their supporters who stood by them when positive results eluded them. Highlanders’ followers share the same belief with the new coach that the “good old days” could be back and they might end the season in a respectable position if they continue on their winning trajectory.

De Jongh, who told journalists in his post-match interview that he told his team to be aggressive and take the game away from Chicken Inn during half time, appears to be “a tough guy.”

All Bosso players, including strikers Prince Dube and Tinashe Makanda, were always behind the ball whenever they lost possession against Chicken Inn. Even against Dynamos, they fell back well and were quick to get back to attacking positions.

Dube has five goals, four in the league and one from the Chibuku Super Cup, while Makanda has four league goals. Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda is tied on three goals with pint-sized winger Ray Lunga. Seasoned defender Peter Muduhwa and midfielders Nqobizitha Masuku, Brian Banda and Cleopas Kapupurika have scored a goal each.

De Jongh and the fans will like to see Dube and his peers continue their fine form in their next matches.

Barring fatigue, Highlanders will be aiming for the scalp of Herentals who become the fourth team they face in 12 days. Herentals held Highlanders to a 0-0 draw in the first leg. It was also in that nil all draw that right back MaClive Phiri sustained a broken arm that saw him miss a number of matches.

After the Herentals trip, Highlanders return to play host to relegation threatened TelOne who they beat 1-0 in the first leg.

Highlanders will then visit table-toppers ZPC Kariba, welcome Yadah, take a trip to the capital to face Dynamos, host Ngezi Platinum Stars, take a trip to Zvishavane to face defending champions FC Platinum, followed by two home games against Manica Diamonds and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bosso will wrap the season with an away trip to Gweru for a date against Chapungu.

— @ZililoR