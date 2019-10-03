Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

A BUSINESS man has donated stationery and goods worth more than ZW$27 000 to Mawabeni secondary School in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province.

Speaking at the school’s prize giving ceremony yesterday the donor, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dandemutande Mr Never Ncube who is a former pupil at the school said he wished to see the school grow to be among the best in the country.

“I wish to see Mawabeni growing big like any other school. it is our duty as teachers, the community and school children to join hands and make our school be among the top 100 country wide,” said Mr Ncube.

“At first I bought goods worth ZW$21 000 to be used by the school. My assistant said let us buy more so that we will not reward a prize winner with a ruler or pencil. Then we bought more goods worth over ZW$ 6 000.”

He said next week he would donate laptops to the school so pupils can become part of the digital revolution sweeping across the world.

In 2017 Dandemutande in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education connected internet to 1 194 rural and peri-urban schools around the country.

“Minister of education professor Paul Mavhima said 4,3 million students must be connected to e-learning by 2024 and we are working hard to beat that target “, said Ncube.

The headmaster of the school Mr Lickson Moyo thanked Mr Ncube for remaining an integral part of the school even after completing his studies.

He hailed prize winners and teachers for their dedication to excellence.

One of the price winners Decent Nkala said he was happy to be rewarded for his efforts.

“I am curious to see what is inside because I can feel that Mawabeni has recognized me and the stationery I have received will help me in my studies,” he said.

Mawabeni Secondary was established in 1981.

Mr Ncube broke set a record for the best O Level results at Mawabeni Secondary in 1988 when he attained 4As among other passes.

Trymore Sibanda broke the record in 2016 when he scooped 5As.

In absentia Sibanda was honored with a shield(medal) which was handed over to the headmaster.

Mawabeni secondary school has been averaging a below 20 percent pass rate but in 2018 they improved to 30 percent.

