Kiyapili Sibanda, in Johannesburg

South Africa – based disco-artiste Sikhanyisiwe Ndlovu, better known as Khanyi Golden Rhythms or uGogo Wodumo is ready to unveil her third album titled Walala Wasala, a follow up to Sigcwele Ngamazwe which was released last year.

The Matobo-born artist who had her second album produced by the late Dan Tshanda, said the latest album will be released on Saturday and launched next month. It will be released on online music platforms.

“I’m planning to release my third album, Walala Wasala this weekend. Everything is going according to plan and the album launch will be on the 2nd of November here in South Africa,” uGogo Wodumo said.

She urged fans to look out for the album as she worked with veteran artistes Freddy Gwala, Moses Ngwenya from Soul Brothers and Mrushakes from Botswana. Tracks to look out for are Yiyo Lengoma which features Freddy Gwala and the title track, Walala Wasala.

uGogo Wodumo said working with these artistes gave the album the touch it needed.

“Working with Moses and Gwala was an eye-opener. They gave me good advice and the right direction to take.

“The working relationship was easy and everything flowed well.”

After the SA launch, the musician said she would bring the album to Zimbabwe before taking it to Botswana and Namibia.

uGogo Wodumo said she fell in love with music at a tender age as she would sing during most talent shows in Matopo. She found her feet in 2017 when she released her debut album titled Siyemakhaya.

For her music, she said she draws inspiration from events happening around her, whether in Zimbabwe or South Africa. Most of her songs are commentary on social issues.