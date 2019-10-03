Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

Government has spent more than $2,5 billion on infrastructure projects which are key enablers to the achievement of targets set under Vision 2030.

This was said by President Mnangagwa while presenting the State of the Nation Address and officially opening the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament on Monday.

“The modernisation and rehabilitation of our infrastructure, in particular road networks, has resumed in earnest, with noticeable progress,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Given that these are key enablers to our national economic revival as envisaged under Vision 2030, we are determined to leapfrog the quality of our infrastructure across the country. To date, a total of ZWL$2,5 billion, which constitutes 34,5 percent of total capital development, has been set aside for various transport, water, public amenities, energy, irrigation, social services and other infrastructural projects.”

The President said the Hwange 7 and 8 Thermal Power Project, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Expansion, borehole rehabilitation and drilling, and the construction of the new Parliament Building were projects well on course.

“Dam construction projects such as the Marovanyati Dam, Gwai-Shangani Dam, walling of Causeway Dam, among others, are also on schedule,” the President added.

President Mnangagwa said the country had raked in US$1,3 billion in tourism receipts.

“The tourism sector remains on an upward growth trajectory, generating about US$1,3 billion in receipts. To accelerate this growth trend, robust strategies are being pursued to boost investments in accommodation and conference facilities as well as widen our range of tourism products.

“I urge players in the sector to be flexible and adopt more competitive pricing regimes and to jointly market our attractions with partners from the region and beyond,” he said.

The President said that reforms of Public Enterprises were also on course to ensure they increase their contribution to the country’s economic growth.

“Significant progress has been realised in the implementation of the Public Enterprise Reforms and these include the De-merger of GMB into the GMB Strategic Grain Reserve and Silo Foods Industries, Recapitalisation of the NRZ, for which US$420 million has now been secured by the DIDG; Recapitalisation of CSC, of which the approved strategic partner is already on the ground, Unbundling of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), Approval by Cabinet of the roadmap for the privatisation of TelOne and NetOne as a single entity and The partial privatisation of Allied Timbers, POSB, ZUPCO, AGRIBANK and the IDBZ.”