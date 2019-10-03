The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

Turns out, connecting your PS4 controller on your mobile phone is pretty damn easy. You may have heard about the Call Of Duty Mobile game which just came out. I decided to download it and take it for a spin.

This new Call of duty made me wonder how I could connect my PS4 controller to my phone instead of fumbling with touch screen controls and get owned by the rest of you regular Joe’s.

So I tried the normal DualShock4 pairing process which works when you want to pair a controller to a new PS4 and it worked!

Simultaneously press & hold the PS button + share button until the light bar on your controller starts flashing repeatedly. Once it’s flashing it’s in pairing mode. On your Android device, go to Settings > Bluetooth and make sure Bluetooth is turned on Press Scan for new device Tap Wireless Controller to pair the PS4 controller with your device

Once the controller is paired it will work with mobile games that are compatible with a controller – non-of which I had installed, so I’ll have to wait for the CoD download to finish and then give you feedback on how well it plays.

I don’t have an Xbox but apparently, you can connect that to your Android phone as well;

On your Android phone, open Settings and head to the Bluetooth menu. Make sure Bluetooth is enabled. Turn on the Xbox One controller by holding the Xbox button. Look for the sync button on the top left of the Xbox controller. Hold it for a few seconds until the Xbox button begins blinking. On your Android phone, scan for nearby Bluetooth devices. After some time, you should see the Xbox One controller appear in the list of nearby devices. Tap it to pair. If all goes well, your phone should show a connection to your Xbox One controller, and the Xbox button will stop blinking.