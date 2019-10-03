Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

KARATEKA Grace Chirumanzu is set to take centre stage in the sixth edition of the Kyokushin World Cup in Russia scheduled from October 5 to 6.

Chirumanzu will represent Zimbabwe in the women’s under-65kgs , in a tourney that will bring about 30 nations to compete.

“I have trained hard for it, ready to give it my all as I represent Zimbabwe. I hope for a corporate that realises my team’s potential and partners us,” she wrote on her Facebook page. Former world champion Samson Muripo is expected to travel with the team which consists of Pumulani Maposa, Justice Mutyoramwendo, Shadreck Chigombe, Patrick Mangwiro, Naison Chituwa, Tinashe Chingwaro and Gabriel Mukombero. The Kyokushin World Cup is open for all Kyokushin karate organisations in Russia and around the world. It is organised by the International Karate Organisation “Kyokushin kaikan Union”, and held every two years.

There are categories for men (below 70kgs, 80kgs, 90kgs and above 90kgs) and women (below 55kgs, 65 kgs and above 65kgs) as countries will square off in the Krylatskoye Sports Palace in Moscow. Chirumanzu with karateka and Sportsperson of the Year Wilfred Mashaya recently attended the second edition of the African Regional Congress of Martial Arts in Ghana, which was held under the theme, “Cultural History in African Self-Defence Traditions.”